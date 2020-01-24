Reid eScooters to be distributed by Moore Large

Moore Large has announced a distribution partnership with Reid Bikes.

The agreement comes as the Australian bike brand launches its flagship eScooter range, the E4 and E4 plus, across the UK.

The range will be available in the UK through from mid-February. The E4 and E4 Plus both offer integrated app support using the Reid app available in Apple App Store and Google Play, as well as a whole host of advanced features such as remote electronic locking, journey tracking, and customisable lighting.

The E4 has 8in airless wheels with a top speed limited to 25KPH, three power modes, mechanical disc brake as well as electronic regenerative braking, and a range of up to 28km. The E4 Plus has larger 10in wheels, and a larger deck with integrated rear suspension for comfort on longer journeys.

Rob Akam, managing director of Reid Bikes, said: “We have been working on a range of eScooters for some time now, and have invested heavily into this space as we look to grow our eMobility range, including e-bikes.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Moore Large to distribute our eScooters throughout the UK to IBDs and national retailers. We have long admired Moore Large for its support of IBDs, and focus on exceptional customer service.”

Moore Large will be showcasing Reid’s E4 and E4 Plus eScooters at CORE from 26th to 28th January. Reid staff will be on hand alongside our sales reps to give hands-on product demonstrations and to answer any questions.