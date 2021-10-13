Reid hires Stimpson as product manager

Share Facebook

Reid has welcomed Leon Stimpson to the team as its new product manager.

Having previously been a role that both founder James Reid and managing director Rob Akam had undertaken, Reid has now grown and needs a dedicated employee in the role to help grow the brand and its products further.

Stimpson joins Reid with experience in the biking world both professionally and for pleasure, having recently headed up product development at Forme Bikes where he doubled its range size.

Stimpson said: “[I] saw a lot of potential with Reid as they are an exciting brand with a great global presence. I also share the same values in that a bicycle can look great, ride well, but also be affordable. Reid is already very well established outside of the EU but hopefully I can help grow the love for the brand inside the EU in the near future.

“I have already started on a refresh of the road bike range, some new Cruisers and I am overseeing some exciting new mid-level MTBs. I am really looking forward to getting stuck into Reid e-bike range, we use the Ananda system which has some very impressive stats and I can’t wait to see what I can do with it.”

Akam added: “I am very excited by this new appointment of Leon as our product manager. Leon brings with him an extensive knowledge of both the technical side of bikes but also an innate ability to understand what the end consumer desires and how to deliver this at incredible price points.

“This hire only looks to further support our core value of making great quality affordable products, as Leon draws on his experience to take our range to the next level for both our distributors and customers alike.”

This hire is the latest in a recent staff expansion at Reid over the past year, where the international team has seen itself nearly double to both support its current distribution network and to capitalise on new opportunities in the market. Reid is currently looking for an international sales executive.