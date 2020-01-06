Reid pledges to plant a tree for every bike it sells

Reid Bikes is taking an “active role” in tackling climate change by planting a tree for every bike it sells.

It has partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects, which will be planting the trees on its behalf.

“We have a responsibility as a good-manufacturing business to offset the carbon that we are using to make our already sustainable products, bikes and what better way to do this than planting a tree,” said a statement on its website.

“With forests worldwide being chopped down and burnt for the use of man, we want to ensure that our children and our children’s children can still enjoy the outdoors as we have and as nature intended. This is more of a moral obligation for us than a business choice.”

Eden Reforestation Projects is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to provide fair wage employment to impoverished villagers as agents of global forest restoration. By the year 2025, its objective is to plant a minimum of 500 million trees each year and to offer hope through the employment of tens of thousands of people in countries where extreme poverty is rampant.