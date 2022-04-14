Reilly Cycleworks to launch new advanced road bike Fusion at Cycle Show

Share Facebook

Reilly Cycleworks will launch its new advanced road bike Fusion at The Cycle Show 2022.

The Cycle Show is taking place at London’s Alexandra Palace from 22nd-24th April, running alongside the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps.

The launch, which represents an evolution of Reilly’s road series, combines classic Reilly race geometry, top-grade hydroformed titanium tubes and advanced engineering to create a light, aerodynamic titanium frame.

The nature of investment casting allowed Reilly to mimic the aero shapes usually associated with a carbon mould or 3D printing. The seamless welding of the investment cast parts to 3AL-2.5V tubing highlights the hand-crafted detail associated with all Reilly frames. Fully integrated cable routing gives the bike a sleek and minimal cockpit, while the ‘kamm tail’ tube profile brings additional aero benefit.

Neil FitzGerald, Reilly co-founder, said: “Reilly’s Fusion is spearheading the titanium road revolution. It symbolises an exciting time for us, marking a new chapter as we build on our framebuilding heritage, while continuing to innovate to offer all customers their dream ride and put the individual back into the bike.

“We have raised the bar again for road adventurers to create a truly cutting edge bicycle frame to enjoy the great outdoors, whether that’s planning an ultra endurance road trip or sleekly navigating the daily commute.”

Key features:

– Titanium aero road disc frameset

– Investment cast 6AL-4V titanium head tube, seat cluster, bottom bracket shell and dropouts

– The weight of the Fusion frame is 1.79kg

– 3AL-2.5V tubing

– Carbon race fork with internal front brake hose routing

– Fully integrated bars, stem and headset. Choice of FSA ACR system or Deda Alanera one piece carbon bar and stem

– Aero ‘Kamm tail’ tubing, plus D-shaped seatpost and carbon railed saddle

– Hollow rear dropouts – one of the many features engineered to reduce weight

– SN-Vitae T47/68 threaded bottom bracket

– Available with Shimano DuraAce or Ultegra Di2 12 Speed, SRAM Red eTap AXS or Campagnolo Record EPS

– Fitted with DCR x Reilly Carbon 37s. Alternatively upgrade to Strada Carbon Performance Aero Disc 35/45/55 wheelset

– Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyres as standard

Custom mirror or anodised finish available on request

– Lifetime warranty for the first owner

Visitors to The Cycle Show will be able to see the Fusion and book a demo ride on stand G471. The Fusion will be exhibited alongside the Reilly Gradient, the Gradient T47, the Spectre and the T325.

Prices start at £7,499. Order now for July 2022 delivery. Find out more here.