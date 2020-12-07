Repente expands saddle range with Quasar

Share Facebook

Repente has expanded its range with the Quasar, its first saddle to have a steel, rather than carbon fibre, rail.

“Quasar stands out both for the gritty appeal of its design and for its excellent cost/effectiveness,” said a statement. “Painstaking care has been applied to every single detail – both in the design phase and in the product manufacturing process, all exquisitely Italian-made in the best Repente tradition.”

The saddle shape is characterised by a 142 mm ‘flat’ design seat and central opening, integrated in a wide channel designed to relieve perineal pressure. The rear support surface has been modelled according to anatomical and ergonomic requirements, a typical feature of all Repente saddles, said the brand. The ‘close fit’ effect produced by this particular shape makes the seat comfortable without having to use thick layers of padding.

The shell is made of PA12 reinforced with long carbon fibres (LCF technology), the same solution adopted by Repente to increase the strength of its Prime 2.0, Spyd 2.0 and Artax GL models. The padding is polyurethane, while water-based non-slip polyurethane microfibre has been chosen for the cover.

The rail is made of Aisi stainless steel, which Repente has further strengthened by submitting it to a special process called Shot 304, which hardens the metal surface and makes it more resistant.

The saddle can be viewed online here. Repente is distributed in the UK by Upgrade.

