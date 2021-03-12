Residents asked to feedback on plans for low traffic neighbourhood in Trafford

Share Facebook

Residents in the Walton Road area, Trafford, are being asked how they’d like to improve the streets where they live as part of plans to create a series of new low-traffic neighbourhoods across Greater Manchester.

Low-traffic neighbourhoods, known locally as Active Neighbourhoods, focus on prioritising the movement, health and safety of people over cars by using planters or bollards to stop rat-running on residential streets. These innovative schemes typically create quieter streets for residents to chat and for children to play, as well as making trips to schools and the shops safer.

The Walton Road plans focus on the opportunity to reduce rat-running traffic and speeding vehicles on roads in the area such as Walton Road and Langdale Road, as well as improving cycling and walking access to local services and destinations such as Walton Park. Residents are being asked to feedback on what they like about their area, but also how it could be made better – and whether they would like to stop through traffic using their streets as a short-cut.

The scheme forms part of the Bee Network, a ten-year plan for Greater Manchester to deliver the ‘UK’s largest’ cycling and walking network, eventually spanning 1,800 miles. The focus is on enabling people to leave the car at home for everyday trips to school or to the shops. This will contribute to the one million additional daily sustainable journeys Greater Manchester wants to achieve by 2040, while also having wider benefits to health, congestion and clean air.

Chris Boardman, cycling and walking commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “Over the last decade, traffic levels on main roads has barely risen, but journeys on residential streets have risen by a staggering 45% in Greater Manchester. That’s five billion more miles being driven every year past people’s front doors, mostly by people using what should be quiet neighbourhood streets as shortcuts and that’s not right.

“Neighbourhoods should be first and foremost for the people who live there, they should feel safe and able to ride, scoot or simply walk to shops and schools in comfort if they choose to, we need to get those rights back. By stopping through traffic but keeping full access to homes for people who need to go there, Active Neighbourhoods prioritise those that call it home. I’d like to encourage local residents in Trafford who want safe space outside their homes for them and their families, to get involved and tell us how they want their streets to look and feel.”

There are currently low traffic neighbourhoods in every district of Greater Manchester, many of which were created during the 1990s. The latest Active Neighbourhoods are part of a GM-wide programme of ten schemes (one per district) to be delivered by Arup and Sustrans in 2021, in partnership with councils and TfGM.

Councils have submitted Active Neighbourhoods proposals as part of the wider cycling and walking programme. There are an additional two neighbourhoods each for Bolton and Stockport, totalling over 20 currently under development across Greater Manchester. To have your say on the Walton Road scheme, click here. An online event is being held on 17th March between 6-8pm, sign up here.

