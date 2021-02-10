Restrap increases global distribution following sales growth

Share Facebook

Restrap has secured a number of new exclusive distribution partnerships, after seeing sales growth of over 300% across all categories.

“We know the concept of bike packing is new to the market in many countries,” said international sales director Edward Kingston, “but there is an established MTB and road cycling market in many so it fits that they have recognised the trend will come to their country.”

Restrap has always made its products by hand in the UK and says it will continue to do so, “with the same level of dedication and commitment to our customers that we have had throughout the last 11 years”. It is currently working on new and innovative products, plus several brand partnerships.

New countries and companies signed in 2020:

– FHU POREBA – Poland

– Link Sports – Australia

– ARG Sports Inc – Canada

– Ski a Bike Centrum Radotín – Czechia

– SIGN-IN RETAILS – India

– Surbikes distribution – Spain and Portugal

– CrossVelo – Taiwan

– YW Collection – Thailand

The company recently announced its move to a new factory close to Leeds City Centre.

