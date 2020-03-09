Restrap launches Adventure Race Range

Share Facebook

Restrap has launched its Adventure Race Range, after 18 months of in-house development and testing with the company’s ambassadors.

The Adventure Race Race range is created using the “most advanced” manufacturing techniques, including CNC and laser cutting. All Race range products contain:

– X21 waterproof materials

– 210 denier double ripstop nylon with black polyester X-Ply

– Hypalon

– YKK zips

– Reflective detailing

“We launched some initial concepts for the Adventure Race Range at the Eurobike show in 2019,” said sales director Edward Kingston, “and had an amazing response both from the trade and public for this UK-made range.”

Race Top Tube

The Adventure Race Top Tube Bag has been designed as a durable and lightweight bag for ultra-distance riding, audax, and races, using X21, a technical waterproof fabric, 6oz nylon lining, YKK zips, and a Hypalon zip cover. The bag is held in place with a three-point Hypalon fitting. A new universal headset fitting and internal plastic structure keeps the bag “upright, stable and secure”, and is designed to work with all headsets, including bikes with a low stack height.

Weight: 192g

Capacity: 1.5L

MSRP: £59.99, €71.99, $89.99

Race Frame Bag

The Adventure Race Frame Bag has been designed as a durable and lightweight bag for ultra-distance riding, audaxes and races. Using X21, a waterproof technical fabric, 6oz nylon lining, and YKK zip, the bag gives “easy access to your gear whilst on the move while remaining lightweight and inconspicuous”.

Weight: 198g

Size: 4L

MSRP: £74.99, €71.99, $89.99

Race Saddle Bag

The Adventure Race Saddle Bag uses a laser-cut holster design and is built for ultra-distance riding, audax and races. The holster has a 7.0L drybag that is waterproof and is secured with a Fidlock magnetic buckle. Nylon webbing, Hypalon straps, and foam blocks secure the holster around the seat post.

Weight: 234g

Capacity: 7L

MSRP: £99.99, €119.99, $149.99

Race Aero Bar Bag

The Adventure Race Aero Bar bag uses the laser-cut holster design for ultra-distance events, audax, and races when using aero bars. The holster has a 7.0L drybag which is waterproof and secured with a Fidlock magnetic buckle.

Weight: 260g

Capacity: 7L

MSRP: £99.99, €119.99, $149.99

Race Dry Bag – 7 Litres

Restrap’s handmade bags are tape-sealed on the seams to make them waterproof, and the 7 Litre Race Dry Bag is made of 6oz waterproof coated nylon, designed to work with the Race Saddle Bag and Race Aero Bar Bag, and includes reflective detailing to aid visibility during night time riding.

Weight: 58g

Capacity: 7L

MSRP: £16.99, €20.99, $25.49

Race Musette

Made from 6oz waterproof coated nylon, the musettes are “durable and reliable”. A popper fastener keeps everything secure, whilst an adjustable Hypalon shoulder strap tailors the bag to any user. Also included on the inside of the bag is an elastic loop.

Weight: 70g

MSRP: £24.99, €29.99, $37.49