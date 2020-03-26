Restrap launches premium dealer partnership programme

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Restrap has launched a premium dealer partnership programme.

Dealers will receive a point of display stand showcasing all of Restrap’s five collections that will be featured in-store.

“Our market research shows that many customers still want to view products before making purchases,” said Restrap director Nathan Hughes. “And we’re really keen to support the independent sector and general cycling community.”

The company is offering a series of programme benefits to premium dealers:

– Priority access to the limited run ranges

– Access to events

– Exclusive promotional offers

– Marketing POS

– Social media support

– Priority stock allocation

– Dealer stockist listing on the Restrap website

To get involved in the programme, please contact the sales team at sales@restrap.com.