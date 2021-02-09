Restrap moves to new factory in Leeds

Share Facebook

Restrap has moved to a new factory close to Leeds City Centre with help and support from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership.

The company said it is now in a position to take steps to not only streamline its production processes to be more efficient, but it is also ‘certain’ it will be able to meet the demand of an ever-changing industry.

Restrap is dedicated to keeping all its production in-house, it added, and its current facilities include precision laser cutting, CNC cutting, 3D printing and a locally based workforce.

“Looking ahead, we have an exciting 2021 planned,” said the company. “We’re currently working on a whole host of new and innovative products, plus several brand partnerships that will push the boundaries even further, and we can’t wait to announce them.”

The new address is:

Restrap

Unit G1, 102 Kirkstall Road

Leeds

West Yorkshire

United Kingdom

LS3 1JA

(+44) 0113 245 1128

