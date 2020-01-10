Restrap secures exclusive distribution partnership in Belgium

Restrap has agreed an exclusive distribution deal with Belgium distributor Odissey.

The brand, which aims to offer innovative and sustainable luggage products to the outdoor market, has been looking for a partner in the Belgian market with key connections in the sector.

“2020 sees the launch of our Restrap Retailer Programme with four POS modules, as well as our brand new Adventure Race Range,” said Restrap founder Nathan Hughes. “This is going to be another exciting year of establishing new reseller relationships and supporting our existing network.”

Founded in 2010 by Paul Baetens and Laurence Deroisy, Odissey is focused on exclusive quality products for the fast-growing urban bike market. After having successfully introduced Nutcase Helmets, Tokyobike and Micro scooters onto the Belgian market, it has said it is ready to add Restrap to its portfolio.

Odissey director Paul Baetens said: “The brand product portfolio and manufacturing experience seemed to be a perfect fit with our company’s growth plans in the bicycle luggage and urban mobility sectors.”