Restrap set to launch new Bar Pack

Rebecca Morley 19th March 2021 Gear

Restrap has announced the upcoming release of its new Bar Pack, set to be launched on 26th March.

Designed to fit between its 14-litre Bar Bag and its 1.5-litre Canister Bag, the new Bar Pack is ten litres in capacity. It will be available in two colours: classic black and orange.

“We’ve designed the Bar Pack as the perfect all-rounder, with all types of riding in mind,” said a statement. “From lengthy off-road gravel excursions to quick trips to the shop and back, we’ve made sure this bag has you covered.”

With two fully waterproof roll-top compartments providing ten litres of capacity, a hypalon closure securing the front compartment, this also functions as a mounting slot for a clip-on front light or additional strapping. A mini D-lock holster sits between the two compartments, with the front compartment closure doubling as a securing strap for a lock.

Structural rigidity is provided by an internal stiffener and a compact pack is ‘guaranteed at all times’ due to the side-release tension and buckle system, said Restrap. An additional hard shell back provides further rigidity and a Molle adjustable headtube retention system ‘guarantees a secure fit to your bike’.

