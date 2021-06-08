Restrap’s Solstice Century challenge returns for summer 2021

Share Facebook

Restrap has announced the return of its biannual Solstice Century challenge for summer 2021.

The challenge will be hosted on its social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as on its Strava club.

Restrap is encouraging riders to make the most of the longest days of the year over the weekend of 19th and 20th June. The challenge this year is to ride one 100-mile ride on either day. The ride can be outdoors, indoors, on any terrain and on any bike.

All riders who complete the challenge will receive an exclusive Summer Solstice Century Patch. All social media photos uploaded over the weekend with the tag #solsticecentury will be in with a chance of winning a pair of DELTA sunglasses from Alba Optics and a Restrap Canister Bag.

Entrants can use Strava, Komoot, RideWithGPS, or any other ride tracking platform to record their ride.

