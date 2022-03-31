Retailer Fully Charged and bike brand Ribble scoop prizes at first Move Electric awards

The winners have been announced for the first ever Move Electric Awards, an event established to celebrate leaders in electric mobility.

Held online with winners announced via social media, awards were handed out for a number of categories, ranging from Best Electric Bike, to Best E-Business of the Year, and Best of British.

The awards were organised by Move Electric, a new consumer-focused publication that is a sister title to What Car?

Hyundai, Ribble, and Fully Charged were among the big winners as the awards were handed out on Wednesday, 30th March.

In the e-bike category, British bike brand Ribble took home Best Electric Bike for its Ribble Hybrid AL e machine.

Editor of Move Electric, James Attwood, said: “Ribble is a well-established firm in the bike world, and the Hybrid AL e shows that it is making the transition to e-bikes with style.

“It’s a bike that truly mixes style and substance, and is a great example of British engineering.”

Micromobility rental firm Lime also scooped a plaudit, taking home the Breakthrough Award for its progress in developing safety tech and swappable batteries for its e-bikes and scooters.

E-bike retailer Fully charged also claimed the Best of British award for its efforts helping the UK transition to sustainable electric transport.

Motoring company Hyundai claimed the Best E-business of the year award, while Tesla founder Elon Musk was the first addition to the Move Electric Hall of Fame.

AWARDS WINNERS