REVEAL digital media conference “gains momentum”, winter session announced

More than 200 journalists have registered for REVEAL, a live-streaming global media conference taking place from 29th-30th April.

ECHOS partnered with agencies OutsidePR and Exact Change to produce the conference and anticipates that interest will continue to grow. A winter session has also been announced.

“REVEAL is designed as a solution for select brands and journalists to come together for their shared interest and to provide a level of continuity,” said Rob Reedy, CEO, ECHOS Communications. “The event is not intended to replace culturally relevant industry engagements, trade shows or retailer breakout rooms.”

To date, the following brands are confirmed, which will offer two segments, cycling and outdoor/active lifestyle:

April 29th – Active Lifestyle/Outdoor

After School Projects, Adidas Sport eyewear, AGV, BUFF, CamelBak, Cotopaxi, Dainese, Helinox, HOKA ONE ONE, icebreaker, Kora, Mission Workshop, Mountain Hardwear, Solo New York, Tracksmith.

April 30th – Cycling

Abbey Tools, ABUS, AFFINITY Cycles, Bike Flights, Chrome Industries, DZR, Dynaplug, ENDURA, HipLok, Hunt Wheels, Mosaic, OSMO, Orange Seal, Ottolock, Paul Components, Robert Axle Project, Roval Components, State Bicycles, Thousand.

“REVEAL is designed to bring people together, support select brands, and provide story opportunities for our friends in the media” added Reedy. “REVEAL ties to our history with physical brand experiences, from backcountry media trips, media showrooms, and our mobile deployment vehicle.

“These physical touchpoints will continue as soon as possible, but with the COVID-19 landscape and deep impacts across the industries we serve, the strategy had to evolve. The introduction of REVEAL serves the need to bring people together for an experience, but in a virtual format, and based on the level of interest, we’ve announced that we’ll be hosting another REVEAL event this winter.”