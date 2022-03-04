Reverse Components now back in UK with Fli Distribution

Share Facebook

Reverse Components has partnered with Fli Distribution to bring its products back to the UK.

The distributor has a full range of bike upgrades from bars, stems, pedals and wheelsets to single-speed kits and products like Travel & Sag indicators and angle spacers. There is also a line-up of Nico Vink signature products.

“We are delighted to be able to bring our products again to the UK market,” said Peter Schmid, Reverse CEO. “We have a strong history of supporting UK based riders and always had a strong relationship through DH racing in the mid-2000s, with a full race team on the World Cup circuit. It’s great to be working with Fli Distribution again to make this happen.”

Fli helped Reverse launch in the UK back in the early 2000s – when it was also Fli Race Team Management, running a UCI DH team for Reverse.

Fli Distribution’s Colin Williams said: “We had some great times, and great successes with Reverse Components back in our days racing at the top level of DH, so we’re really looking forward to pushing this brand to our UK dealer network now we’re their UK distributor.”

Reverse Components sponsors over 12 bike parks across Europe as part of its ‘United in Shred’ bike park collaboration programme. It aims to expand this into the UK and work with specific bike parks to help expand their trail networks. It is also looking to expand its team riders line up in the UK.

Fli Distribution is now looking for dealers across the UK, if you are interested please contact the distributor here. The company represents a collection of premium cycling brands in the UK, a full of list of which can be found here.

Reverse Components is a well-known aftermarket mountain bike components brand, established in 2004. The German company sells its products in more than 25 countries globally, across Europe, Asia, North and South America.