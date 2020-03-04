“Revolutionary” new Portsmouth transport plan to include bike hangars

Share Facebook

Portsmouth City Council has launched a 16-year transport plan, reports local Portsmouth newspaper The News.

It sets out ways to create a more “people-centred travel network”, starting this year and running up to 2036, and replaces a 2011 strategy.

Encouraging cycling in the city is key to the scheme’s first stage, set to be completed within two years, along with an e-scooter trial. Portsmouth Cycle Forum chairman Ian Saunders welcomed the focus on cycling, including bike hangars, reports The News.