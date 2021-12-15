RGT Cycling announces 2022 Everesting Challenge in support of World Bicycle Relief

Share Facebook

RGT Cycling has announced its 2022 Everesting challenge – a 31-day window in which riders are invited to scale the cumulative altitude of Mount Everest.

The challenge is in partnership with Hells 500, creators of Everesting.CC, and World Bicycle Relief, and starts on 1st January.

As part of the challenge, riders are required to fundraise for the charity World Bicycle Relief to have their ascent validated, earning them their place in the RGT Everesting.CC hall of fame.

World Bicycle Relief UK CEO Allison Dufosee said: “This is an amazing challenge and one to which our aspiring fundraisers will, I am sure, rise. Thank you to RGT and Everesting.CC for again showing such inspiring support. We hope that this will encourage people to ride with purpose and kick the New Year off to a great start. Thank you all for believing in the Power of Bicycles.”

Everesting.CC RGT is seeking to encourage more people to keep fit during the holiday season. As per the previous edition, in the interest of offering a more accessible challenge, RGT will temporarily relax the rules of Everesting to allow the effort to be divided across multiple rides.

Therefore, any ride on RGT Cycling during the challenge window will be added to a rider’s elevation gain. Everesting challenge attempts may make use of RGT’s Real Roads, such as Mont Ventoux and the Stelvio Pass, and any road in the world using a GPX file and RGT’s Magic Road feature.

RGT Cycling’s head of brand and marketing James Vickers said: “Now that we’re firmly back into indoor riding season in the Northern Hemisphere, we’re pleased to unveil the second annual official RGT Everesting challenge.

“We hope riders see this challenge as a fun way to maintain motivation through the winter months, whilst also raising funds to support the incredible work that World Bicycle Relief does around the globe, empowering marginalised people through the provision of bicycles.”

The December 2020 Everesting challenge saw riders scale a combined 1,640,000 ft of elevation, pedalling more than 35,000 km. This resulted in the funding of 100 World Bicycle Relief Buffalo bikes being provided to rural communities, with each bike helping an average of four people through mobilisation.

To find out more about the Word Bicycle Relief Everesting Challenge, visit www.rgtcycling.com/everesting.