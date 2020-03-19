RGT Cycling goes free in response to COVID-19

Share Facebook

RGT Cycling is making all of its premium features available for free to all indoor cyclists, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workouts, organising your own events and creating your own roads are now freely available for all. The RGT team has made this decision in response to the developing situation around COVID19, having seen national governing body British Cycling suspend all sanctioned cycling activities and suggest restrictions on club riding.

Alex Serban, founder and CEO said: “RGT was created to empower all cyclists to ride inside in the same way they ride outside. As the impact of COVID-19 is felt around the world, this mission has become more important than ever and after watching inspiring communities come together to support each other, our need to do everything we can to help became obvious.

“At a time when focusing on profit would be easy, this removal of restrictions will provide free access for all and, we hope, offer some support to the cycling community.

“I really hope that this initiative sets a precedent for others to join our #rideitout movement. We are already in discussions with many of our friends and partners in the cycling industry to encourage and enable them to do more to help the global cycling community at this time.”