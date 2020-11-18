RGT Cycling joins forces with World Bicycle Relief and Everesting.CC for 31-day challenge

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

RGT Cycling is launching a 31-day challenge in partnership with Everesting.CC and World Bicycle Relief.

Starting on 1st December, the event challenges aspiring pioneers to climb the cumulative altitude of the 8,448m Mount Everest, spreading their attempt over 31 days. Pioneers must also fundraise for World Bicycle Relief to have their ascent validated.

Riders who complete the challenge in a single ride will additionally earn their place in the Everesting.CC hall of fame.

“We are delighted that RGT has chosen to partner with World Bicycle Relief for this event,” said World Bicycle Relief global CEO Dave Neiswander. “Along with the Everesting team, it believes in the power of bicycles to create change in the lives of people around the world. We’re excited to see everyone’s efforts in tackling this challenge, and I want to say a heartfelt thank you for each and every participant in helping raise awareness of our mission.”

RGT Cycling’s head of brand and marketing James Vickers added: “Accomplishing an Everesting attempt is incredibly impressive. It does, however, require a huge amount of training and preparation which is beyond the reach of many riders. Along with World Bicycle Relief, we’re keen to make cycling accessible to all so it’s exciting to be able to introduce our new 31-day Everesting challenge, in association with Everesting.CC.”

RGT Cycling is now one of only two virtual platforms to be fully endorsed for official attempts by the custodians of the Everesting concept, Everesting.CC. “Our vision has always been to encourage and inspire riders to push the boundaries of what they personally believe is possible,” said Everesting.CC’s founder Andy van Bergen.

“Tackling a monumental challenge like Everesting requires the right drive, and nothing could be more motivating than assisting in creating change in people’s lives. We couldn’t be more proud of this partnership with RGT and World Bicycle Relief.”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: