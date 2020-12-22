RGT Cycling teams up with Dirty Reiver for virtual gravel racing

Share Facebook

RGT Cycling has collaborated with gravel race Dirty Reiver.

Dirty Reiver offers 200 kilometres of trails and gravel roads, sections which will be replicated on RGT Cycling’s virtual platform. The new Dirty Reiver road will enable RGT Cycling users to experience gravel riding from home, with in-app functionality aimed at giving a real-life experience virtually.

“We aim to present an ever-growing range of real roads on our platform, not limited to on-road courses, so to integrate the trails of Dirty Reiver and bring the event to life virtually is a great addition to RGT Cycling,” said RGT Cycling’s head of brand and marketing James Vickers. “The addition of gravel to the platform comes as part of an exciting wave of new developments across the RGT Cycling App, and one that will offer a much richer rider experience.’

Lead partners of the new Dirty Reiver RGT Cycling gravel roads are Genesis Bikes, Weldtite and Hunt Wheels, all of whom have visibility in-platform. The new Dirty Reiver experience is the first release of the event’s gravel roads, with more plans for the partnership in the pipeline.

Focal Events, organisers of Dirty Reiver, added: “Bringing the Dirty Reiver adventure into the virtual world showcases our event and brand partners to athletes all around the world while adding another dimension to the ride experience. We’re looking forward to enabling our event sponsors, Genesis, Weldtite and Hunt, to bring a host of exciting gravel events and races to RGT Cycling riders in 2021.”

The new announcement comes just days after RGT Cycling launched a new look across its app, featuring added race formats including time trial and elimination events, as well as enabling riders to create their own race formats.

