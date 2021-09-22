RGT Cycling unveils new Leuven City, Flanders road

Share Facebook

RGT Cycling, in partnership with Deloitte and the City of Leuven, has unveiled its latest road – Leuven City, Flanders.

Leuven City, Flanders is a 15.4km virtual road incorporating the climbs of Keizersberg, Decouxlaan, Wijnpers and Sint-Antoniusberg on a feature-packed circuit of the city, providing a challenging 136m elevation and finish line on Geldenaaksevest by the Sint-Antoniusberg church.

It is RGT Cycling’s ‘most detailed road simulation to date’, utilising a new mapping method that more accurately replicates real-world roads, parcours and buildings. In addition to the other 2,500 buildings on the map, ten landmarks including the City Hall of Leuven, the Leuven City Library, Sint Pieters Church and old Stella Artois brewery have been built into the course with ‘unrivalled’ detail.

RGT Cycling’s head of brand and marketing James Vickers said: “We’re incredibly excited to finally open our latest road, Leuven City, Flanders. This has been a long time in the making, with our team of highly talented developers pushing the boundaries of what was previously possible, all in the name of providing the most captivating indoor cycling experiences.

“This is always an exciting time of year for fans of road cycling and we hope that riders around the world will find it all the more special having been able to ride this incredible new course before the professionals.”

For more details on how to ride the Leuven in Flanders road, visit www.rgtcycling.com.