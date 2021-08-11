Ribble adds new XPLR 1x-specific drivetrains to enhance gravel range

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles has added the new XPLR 1x-specific drivetrains to enhance its gravel range.

The brand has created two new levels of build utilising SRAM’s Force and Rival XPLR AXS across its Gravel SL, AL and Ti models to create five new propositions including Hero models to bolster the range.

“Introducing SRAM’s Force and Rival Level XPLR to our range makes gravel riding with wireless electronic shifting more accessible for those riders looking to take their riding to another level and at an accessible price point,” stated Jamie Burrow, head of product at Ribble. “The product team at Ribble are looking forward to getting their XPLR equipped bikes out for some serious fun.”

Custom Colour is available on the Gravel SL and AL models and BikeBuilder can be used to fine tune specification across the SL, AL and Ti models.

Explore Ribble Gravel:

Ribble Gravel SL Force XPLR AXS from £5,599

Ribble Gravel Ti Force XPLR AXS from £5,699

Ribble Gravel SL Rival XPLR AXS from £3,199

Ribble Gravel AL Rival XPLR AXS from £2,699

Ribble Gravel Ti Rival XPLR AXS from £3,399

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: