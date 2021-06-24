Ribble adds two fully integrated models to e-bike range

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles has added two fully integrated models to its e-bike range – the Urban e and the Hybrid AL e Trail.

“We’re seeing more and more people wanting to access the benefits of cycling and they see e-bikes as a way to experience the positive aspects,” said Andy Smallwood, CEO Ribble Cycles. “Our world-class e-bike range has evolved and expanded with this aim to offer more diversity and choice – and making cycling more accessible to everyone.

“Our new versatile e-bikes have been designed with specific features and riding position to give enhance the riding experience, confidence and comfort to all riders. The market-leading weight and power assistance combined with integrated lights and display provides a complete experience – and whether it’s for the city commute or to take you across town to trail, our proposition provides ultimate urban mobility and a great way to get around and experience the benefits of riding an e-bike.”

The Urban e and Hybrid AL e Trail are fully integrated and controlled via the MAHLE Pulsar One smart display integrated into the handlebars. The handlebars also feature the iWoc Trio control button to change the assistance level whilst looking ahead. A phone or smartwatch can be paired with the MAHLE Ebikemotion app to unlock additional features.

Both bikes are powered by the discreet superlight MAHLE Ebikemotion motor system with three power modes to choose from. A walk mode feature also provides an extra boost of assistance.

The suggested build is with SRAM Apex, or the bikes can be fine-tuned to your own specification using the BikeBuilder tool with the option to create your own design via Custom Colour.

Ribble Urban e – Apex from £2,499. More info: https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk/ribble-urban-e-apex/

Ribble Hybrid AL e Trail – Apex from £2,599. More info: https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk/ribble-hybrid-al-e-trail-apex/

