Ribble Cycles adds two new hardtail models to range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ribble Cycles has added two new hardtail models to its range – the HT Trail AL 29 and the HT AL.

Both have been designed and developed in the UK by the in-house R&D team specifically for off-road trail riding.

The HT Trail AL 29, with its ultra-modern, lightweight, tough and responsive 6061-T6 heat-treated aluminium frame with premium smooth welds, 130mm of tune-able suspension and 29in wheels, is a do-it-all hardtail designed to cover rough terrain at speed. A modern trail geometry optimised for 130mm travel forks with an oversized 44mm headtube, slack 64-degree head angle and long wheelbase inspires confidence on fast technical descents offering controlled handling, said Ribble.

It is designed around 29in wheels with 148mm boost spacing and shortened chainstays, fully internal cable routing with the ability to fit an internally routed dropper post. The design has been finished in matt anthracite with brushed chrome mirror graphics.

The HT AL is built around a lightweight 6061-T6 heat treated aluminium frame with premium smooth welds and strengthening gussets to provide superior strength and torsional stiffness. A long and low geometry with oversized headtube, slack 64 degree head angle and long wheelbase means the HT AL can be railed around corners and remains planted at speed, said Ribble, with the 150mm suspension adding extra confidence on technical descents.

It is designed around 27.5in wheels with 148mm boost spacing and shortened stays. The clean lines are enhanced by fully internal cable routing with the option to fit an internally routed dropper post. Ample frame clearance for a 27.5in x 2.6in tyre provides grip and control across all types of terrain.

Both models have been designed for specific styles of off-road riding with extensive customisation and personalisation. Both are available in three suggested builds or can be customised to your own specification via BikeBuilder and finished in your own colourway with Custom Colour.

HT Trail AL 29 – Sport, From £1,399

HT Trail AL 29 – Enthusiast, From £1,699

HT Trail AL 29 – Pro, From £1,999

HT Trail AL Frameset, From £599

https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk/ribble-ht-al-29/

HT AL – Sport, From £1,399

HT AL – Enthusiast, From £1,699

HT AL – Pro, From £1,999

HT AL – Frameset, From £599

https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk/ribble-ht-al/

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: