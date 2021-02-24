Ribble Cycles appoints Simon Picton as head of creative

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ribble Cycles has appointed Simon Picton as its new head of creative.

Picton has previously worked for companies including BBC, SKY and more recently at Red Bull Media House holding the role of senior creative manager.

“After spending five years in Salzburg, directing and producing sports and entertainment content for Red Bull Media House, I wanted to return to the UK and join a leading and forward-thinking British brand,” said Picton. “Therefore, I am proud and delighted to be joining Ribble Cycles as its head of creative.

“I have enormous respect for Ribble’s heritage and its global ambitions are clear to see. I’m excited to be able to lead the brand’s content generation and creative direction in contribution to its exciting future growth strategy.”

Picton will be responsible for the overall creative direction of the business, leading the team and working with all departments to further Ribble’s position as a global market leader and to create content to ‘disrupt, provoke thought, brand enhance and truly inspire’.

“The appointment of Simon to Head of Creative is a major part of our business and brand development plan,” said CEO Andy Smallwood. “Attracting highly talented and experienced people to the team is a testament to our strategic vision and mission, which has dramatically evolved over recent years.

“Simon’s experience, at Red Bull and the other brands he has helped to drive forward, aligns perfectly with our next strategic phase and further growth. We welcome Simon to the Ribble team and look forward to him leading our creative content, innovation and edge.”

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: