Ribble Cycles delivers Endurance SL to Jason Roy

Ribble Cycles has delivered an Endurance SL to Surrey and England’s Cricket World Cup winning batsman Jason Roy.
“I love this bike, the way it rides is excellent – the bike has especially smooth handling and also looks stunning,” said Roy. “Cycling gives me another dimension to my training and I look forward to putting the hard miles in.”
The carbon road frame is equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2, carbon level 5 integrated road bar and stem and level carbon wheels.
Andy Smallwood, CEO of Ribble Cycles, said: “We have a passionate and hard-working team dedicated to creating award-winning bikes and to have Jason, who is a true world-class sportsman on our Endurance SL, shows our desire to create world-class bikes which are accessible for everyone. We welcome Jason to Ribble and look forward to seeing him in action soon.”
https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk/ribble-endurance-sl-black-pro/
Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: