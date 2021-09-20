Ribble Cycles expands retail portfolio with new Bristol showroom

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ribble Cycles has expanded its retail portfolio with the opening of its latest showroom in Bristol.

Building upon the success of the recently launched Nottingham showroom and new landmark Lancashire Flagship, Ribble is enhancing its brand retail proposition with a new experiential showroom in The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol.

“Opening our showroom doors in Bristol’s ever-popular The Mall at Cribbs Causeway is such an exciting statement for the brand and testament to the success of our retail strategy and portfolio roll-out plan,” said David Stacey, commercial director, Ribble Cycles. “The Mall is a destinational shopping centre with easy access and great transport links, high consumer footfall and resident premium global brands that share our values.

“Furthermore, Bristol and the South West have such a strong cycling legacy and heritage that aligns perfectly with our brand vision and strong existing regional consumer base – all prime considerations for when opening a state of the art Ribble showroom.”

Stacey continued: “As a digital-first business our new 1500sq ft showroom has been exquisitely designed to enhance the customers’ bike buying journey at every touchpoint. It will showcase more than 25 bikes from our award-winning product range and our class-leading digital-based POS combined with interactive screens and video wall will offer a fully immersive experience.

“Customers have the ability to fully personalise and customise their bikes using our BikeBuilder and CustomColour tools – providing them with the scope to create a bespoke bike and riding experience aligned to their individual riding needs. Knowledgeable and passionate staff are on hand offering expert advice and to help customers through their decision-making process. It is a very unique proposition and the team look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the Ribble brand first hand.”

The Bristol store will also be used to hold events, seminars, screenings and product evenings, all with the aim for the brand to further connect with the wider cycling audience and interact with the local community.

Bristol joins Ribble’s Clitheroe, Birmingham, Bluewater and Nottingham showrooms, with more scheduled to open across the next 18 months. The showroom will be open seven days a week.

www.ribblecycles.co.uk