Ribble Cycles launches new Gravel platform

Ribble Cycles has launched an all-new Gravel focused platform designed for riders ‘looking to conquer off-road terrain’.

The new Gravel platform offers four key category models in three distinct materials – Gravel Ti, Gravel SL, Gravel AL and the Gravel AL e e-bike.

The Gravel Ti is handcrafted with a triple-butted, custom profiled 3AL/2.5V titanium frame. The Gravel SL utilises a lightweight carbon monocoque construction with aero profiles to provide all-out speed and the Gravel AL is built from custom formed 6061T6 heat treated aluminium which is also used for the Gravel AL e.

“Gravel riding has been embraced by the team at Ribble and continues to evolve covering everything from extreme racing, all-out adrenalin chasing through to the bikepacking adventurer,” said Andy Smallwood, Ribble CEO. “Our new gravel range has been created from a vast wealth of experience and design expertise, incorporating new R&D technologies and off-road specific details across the platform and will enable riders to experience trails in an extremely new and exciting way.”

Designed for off-road, every detail has been considered, said Ribble, from tube profiles for extra stiffness, geometry tailored specifically for control and handling on rugged terrains, tyre clearance of 45mm for 700c or 47mm for 650b wheels, internal cable routing to ensure sleek and clean looks as well as keeping cables free from dirt and grime, and multiple mounting points offering maximum luggage carrying capacity including rear rack mounts, carryall mounts on the fork and multiple bottle mounts, plus additional new components.

Jamie Burrow, head of product at Ribble, added: “We’ve designed the frames with a gravel optimised long and low geometry with an oversized headtube, a short stem and flared bars to provide greater confidence and a more planted feel over varied technical terrain. We have optimised the design of the new platform around integration, compatibility and attention to detail to give the rider a bike that will perform whatever their chosen style of off-road riding.”

The bikes come in a range of suggested builds or can be fine-tuned and personalised using the Ribble BikeBuilder and Custom Colour tools. Both the Gravel SL and Gravel Ti offer Campagnolo Ekar 13 Speed as one of the recommended builds.

Ribble Gravel AL from £1,599

Ribble Gravel SL from £2,399

Ribble Gravel Ti from £2,599

Ribble Gravel AL e from £2,699

