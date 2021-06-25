Ribble Cycles launches TV ad campaign to air during TdF

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles is launching its first-ever TV advertising campaign to coincide with the start of this year’s Tour de France (TdF) tomorrow, 26th June.

The brand has been ridden by multiple British cycling champions and TdF winners at various stages in their careers. The campaign harnesses Ribble’s passion for cycling, breadth of product range and will embrace the excitement and buzz around this year’s TdF to showcase the brand to a wider cycling audience.

“Our decision to trial TV advertising and create our first-ever TV advert is aligned with our drive to become synonymous with great British cycling and is part of our vision for the future growth of the business,” said Ribble Cycles’ CEO Andy Smallwood.

“The advert, combined with our continued investment into our customer journey, experience and R&D, will ensure that Ribble is at the forefront of cycling in the UK – delivering a world-class range and inspiring more people into the world of cycling and maybe even another Tour de France champion in the future?”

The advert features four key bikes from the current range and has been designed to allow each product to showcase its own unique propositions. It has been designed, filmed and curated by Ribble’s in-house content production team.

Three versions of the commercial have been created: 1x 30 secs and 2x 10 secs which will air on ITV4 throughout the full three-week coverage of the TdF as well as being available on Ribble’s media channels.

