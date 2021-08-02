Ribble Cycles opens new showroom in Nottingham

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles has enhanced its retail portfolio with the opening of its latest showroom in Nottingham.

Building from the success of its recently launched landmark Lancashire flagship showroom, Ribble is bolstering its retail proposition and portfolio with the opening of a new experiential showroom in Nottingham’s Victoria Centre.

“Our aim is to give customers the opportunity to experience our world-class bikes first-hand and to fully interact and engage with our brand,” said David Stacey, commercial director, Ribble Cycles.

“We highlighted Nottingham because of the interest and heritage in cycling, its vibrancy, as well as having a strong existing Ribble customer base within the region.

“When selecting locations we identify ‘destination’ opportunities with a variety of premium global brands and good consumer footfall. We’re excited to finally get the doors open and showcase our exciting range.”

As a digital-first business, Ribble’s Nottingham brand showroom shares elements from the Clitheroe flagship, blending digital with physical to create a “fully immersive customer experience”. Product is displayed with space for the consumer to explore and interact with in 360 degrees and dedicated digital displays share product information, specs, reviews and FAQs and allow the customer to experience the bike in action through the video content.

The showroom also boasts a large format video wall displaying a variety of content from mechanical bike builds to off-road adventures. The 1,500 sq ft environment has been designed to feel spacious with all communications, messaging and merchandising digitally aligned in real-time with the website allowing the showroom team to focus on customer care and consultation. BikeBuilder and CustomColour displays showcase componentry, colours and finishes, allowing consumers to personalise and customise their own bikes.

Andy Smallwood, Ribble’s CEO, added: “Ribble has redefined the bike buying customer journey and experience with a unique digital and brand-led proposition centred on an award-winning product range, combined with full customisation and personalisation, ensuring that the customer gets the perfect bike to exceed their cycling needs.

“Nottingham is the latest in the continued strategic rollout of our physical brand showrooms with their cutting edge visual and digital technology further enhancing this immersive experience and demonstrating the ambition and scale of our growth strategy.”

The new store will also hold events, seminars, screenings and product evenings, all with the aim for the brand to further connect with the wider cycling audience and interact with the local community. Nottingham joins the Ribble Cycles’ Clitheroe, Birmingham and Bluewater stores with more scheduled to open across the next 18 months. The store will be open seven days a week.

