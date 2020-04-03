Ribble Cycles releases Endurance Ti Disc

Share Facebook

Ribble has added a new model to its road bike line-up with the Ribble Endurance Ti Disc.

“We’ve built upon our successful Endurance range creating and hand-crafting the Endurance Ti – a machine that devours the big miles,” stated Jamie Burrow, head of product.

“Stiff, light and responsive it screams to be ridden fast and far – seamlessly fusing the exemplary feel and performance of a high-end racing bike with a versatile geometry and the fatigue-reducing qualities of titanium.

“With its infinitely comfortable ride feel, sleek looks and cutting-edge design features it is the perfect choice for the endurance rider looking for the perfect life-long companion to tackle the rigours of today’s roads and expand their road riding horizons.”

Design features include a handcrafted custom profiled and tapered triple-butted 3AL/2.5V titanium frame, internal cable routing with Di2 compatibility, dropped seatstay geometry and a 44mm headtube.

The Ribble Endurance Ti Disc has three suggested builds: Sport with Shimano 105 at £2,299, Enthusiast with Shimano Ultegra at £3,299 and the Pro with Shimano Ultegra Di2 at £4,299.