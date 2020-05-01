Ribble Cycles reveals “redesigned and reimagined” CGR Ti

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles has launched the new “redesigned and reimagined” titanium framed CGR Ti.

“The CGR Ti is the flagship model in our highly versatile CGR range, and in this new version we have taken the specific material properties attributed to titanium together with a very contemporary approach to design and create a new platform that performs on any terrain, whilst retaining that special ride feel and class you only get from a high-end titanium framed bike,” said Jamie Burrow, head of product at Ribble Cycles.

“The new CGR Ti features include what has become our trademark dropped seat stay design further enhancing the balance between torsional stiffness, compliance and comfort.

“The all-new 44mm headtube adds further stiffness when riding out the saddle along with increased handling confidence – this detail is a personal favourite of mine, bringing a beautiful touch of class to a very elegant bike designed to perform at every level.”

The CGR Ti has a handcrafted custom profiled 3AL/2.5v titanium frame with seamless welds and tapered triple-butted tubing. Other key features include fully internal cable routing and Di2 compatibility combined with full mudguard and rear rack fitments. There’s clearance to fit 47mm tyres with 650b wheels and 45mm with 700c wheels.

The all-new CGR Ti is available in three suggested builds and fully customisable BikeBuilder options starting at £2,299.