Ribble launches two new superlight e-bike models

Ribble’s flagship electric carbon road bike, the Endurance SL e, is now available in a new Hero edition.

The brand has also introduced the all-new Endurance AL e, its first aluminium e-road bike, weighing just 13kg.

Ribble’s Endurance SL e Hero edition combines the Mahle EBM X35 system with a fully integrated battery and drive system and is now ‘lighter, faster and more climb efficient’ and comes with the precision of Shimano’s flagship Dura-Ace Di2 electronic shifting. The Level 5 full-carbon integrated handlebar/stem combination is aero optimised and super-stiff.

The new Level DB35 Superlight EBM carbon wheels offer seamless integration with tubeless tyre systems combined with high-end disc-specific sealed cartridge bearing hubs to create a lightweight, aerodynamically optimised smooth-rolling wheelset, said Ribble.

The Ribble Endurance AL e incorporates many of the characteristics of the SL e, offering a blend of lightweight, durability, power assistance, range and connectivity and has been designed for endurance, performance and everyday use. The Mahle EBM X35 motor system delivers three levels of power assistance.

A road-focused geometry derived from the Endurance SL carbon series offers a ‘fast and agile ride quality with a comfortable and efficient all-day riding position’. The frame is constructed from lightweight 6061 T6 heat-treated aluminium, with smooth welds for optimal strength and builds starting at 13kg. Internal cable routing with a slim and lightweight battery hidden within the downtube preserves the clean lines.

Both bikes feature the easy-to-use control button mounted on the top tube enabling the power assistance to be selected whilst on the move, as well as indicating the amount of charge remaining. Paired with Mahle’s Ebikemotion app on smartphones or watches will unlock additional features.

Each machine can be tailored to your own spec using the Ribble BikeBuilder tool and can be further personalised via Ribble’s Custom Colour option.

Ribble Endurance SL e Hero is available from £6,999

Ribble Endurance SL e range from £2,999

Ribble Endurance AL e is available from £2,699

