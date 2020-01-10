Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling partners with ABUS for 2020

Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling has partnered with ABUS to utilise the brand’s Game Changer and Air Breaker models throughout 2020.

The team will use a specifically selected Shrimp Orange during training for both safety and high visibility.

Tom Timothy, Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team principal said: “Safety is a key priority for our riders, and not all helmets are created equal. This led us to exploring new partnerships for 2020 that combined high performance in comfort, aerodynamics and safety.



“ABUS, as a renowned German manufacturer fit that perfectly, and with both their Game Changer and Air Breaker offerings, we are covered for all conditions in both training and racing.”



Distributed by Extra UK, the brand has seen “an incredible amount of success” in its first 12 months on the market, and is confident the partnership will “reinforce more successes within the helmet range, that are worn by the best”.

John Harris, Extra UK brand manager added: “We are incredibly happy to support the number one ranked team in the UK and wish every success to all the riders throughout the season. Supplying some of the best helmets available to the market for a successful team is a sure recipe for success.”

