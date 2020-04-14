Ribble Spring Series launches on Zwift

Share Facebook

The new Ribble Spring Series has launched on Zwift.

Running every Friday from 10th April for nine weeks, riders will be able to ride and train with the Ribble Weldtite team using the online cycling simulator. The series has a range of structured events taken from the specific training programmes used by the team.

“Times change and we have to change with them – the Ribble brand and product range is about inclusivity whether commuter, fitness rider or world champion athlete and Zwift and the new Ribble Spring Series gives all riders including myself and the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling Team the ability to adhere to the Government’s current advice,” said Andy Smallwood, Ribble Cycles CEO, “whilst increasing their event specific fitness with a bit of friendly competition thrown in and continue to prepare for the rest of the racing season or cycling challenge.”

Tom Timothy, Ribble Weldtite team principal, added: “Our partnership with Ribble has propelled the team and the riders to new levels of success. This Zwift X Ribble series is yet another great innovation for a domestic British team and a clear example of how we set ourselves apart.”

https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk/blog/zwift-x-ribble-spring-series/