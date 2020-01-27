Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling to partner with One Pro Nutrition for 2020

Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling has partnered with One Pro Nutrition for the 2020 season.

The brand will become the team’s official nutritional partner for the season, with the British continental team using the entire range of nutrition products and accessories in training and racing.

Tom Timothy, Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team principal, said: “As a British brand with a forward-thinking ethos, partnering with One Pro Nutrition really is the perfect fit for us.

“With an international sportsman as a founder – Matt Prior, it was obvious to the team that from its inception, the brand has looked to do things differently and push the envelope of what is possible. It has a deep understanding of the demands of the sport, which is reflected in its products.”

With the help and expertise of nutritionist, Christine Bailey, One Pro Nutrition products have been scientifically developed over three years, ensuring “no shortcuts have been taken and the products lead the way in science, functionality and taste”.

Jeremy Hall, marketing director at One Pro Nutrition, said: “All of the One Pro Nutrition team are delighted to launch this partnership with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling.

“We have looked to partner with British teams and athletes wherever possible and we are excited to be supporting the guys in achieving their goals this season, by providing them with the very best active nutrition products.”

Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling has continued to develop year on year and built a sustainable platform for success and progression. The team is competing at a UCI continental level in 2020, across the UK, Europe, Africa and Asia.