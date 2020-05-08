Ribble’s SL e now available in new colourway

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ribble’s flagship electric road bike, the SL e, is now available in an all-new Anthracite colourway, complete with silver accents.

“Constructed from the carefully selected blend of Toray T1000 and T800 carbon fibres as used for the Endurance SL series performance road range, the SL e harnesses the additional power assistance provided by the market-leading e-bike technology,” said a Ribble statement.

The lightweight Mahle ebikemotion X35 250W hub driven motor system provides three power assistance levels with fully integrated compact Panasonic battery. Paired with ebikemotion’s smartphone app, this model transforms into a smart bike allowing you to customise the performance levels and settings of the e-bike system and track all your journey and performance data.

With a multitude of wheel, component and finishing kit options available and builds starting from just 11kg, the SL e is “one of the lightest and most advanced e-road bikes in the world”. It is available in three pre-specs or you can choose your own components in BikeBuilder from £2,799.