Richie Rowland to become country manager for Mondraker UK

Mondraker has provided further details on its future plans following the recent announcement of the end of its partnership with Silverfish.

Richie Rowland is to take up the role of country manager for Mondraker UK, after ten years of brand managing Mondraker within Silverfish UK.

“The dealer direct strategy is an initiative we have been operating across mainland Europe with great success for several years,” said global sales manager Falk Alvarez. “The natural progression was to bring these benefits to the UK market and dealer-base.

“A direct approach allows a dedication to the customer and a reaction to their needs that’s simply not available through other means. It also provides closer working relationships which will allow us to react more effectively to market demands and feedback.

“Of course, we also understand that the dealers’ confidence and relationship with the domestic Mondraker team members is crucial to the success of this partnership.”

Rowland added: “It’s no secret that I’ve always been a massive fan of Mondraker, both as a company and a brand, so when the opportunity to work directly for them at this exciting time came up, I jumped at it.

“As well as my experience with Mondraker, my time at Silverfish allowed me the privilege to work alongside some of the best bicycle stores in the country.

“I’m very much looking forward to deepening those relationships in this new role. Mondraker has seen tremendous double-digit growth every single year, and the potential they represent in the UK is incredible.

“I look forward to recruiting a team, getting out there and sharing that growth with the UK dealer-base.”

Mondraker UK operations will begin on 1st March 2021 with supply of 2022 products from June.

