Ride Concepts adds Cabirou and Morrison to Factory Athlete team

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ride Concepts has added Marine Cabirou and Rae Morrison to its Factory Athlete team, which already includes Rachel Atherton, Caroline Buchanan and Isabeau Courdurier.

“Both Marine and Rae raced in the women-specific Traverse shoe in 2020, but it was more than time to officially bring them onto the program,” said Factory Team manager Paul Basagoitia.

“I’m really happy to be joining the RC family,” said Cabirou. “I feel so comfortable and safe with these shoes! Shoes are the link between us and our bike, so it’s important to find the best one and for me that’s the case with Ride Concepts.”

Morrison added: “I’m so incredibly happy to be riding Ride Concepts. The Enduro World Series is very demanding on shoes; all-day riding, rough terrain and frequent hike-a-bikes means that a shoe has to be comfortable, durable, and shock absorbing.

“Until I met the team at RC, I struggled to find the right shoe and would always settle for a bit of discomfort. Out of my 15 years mountain biking and five years as a professional athlete, they’re the best shoes I have owned!”

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: