Ride Concepts adds Max Fredriksson to elite athlete team

Ride Concepts has added slopestyle athlete Max Fredriksson to the elite athlete team.

“I have been riding Ride Concepts for many months now behind the scenes and I’m stoked to be officially part of the team now!” said Fredriksson. “As a contact point, it’s something that I’m super picky about; it’s so important to have the proper grip on your shoe. This partnership couldn’t be better for me and adds to my confidence approaching Crankworx.”

Fredriksson will wear the Vice series, designed for dirt jump and slopestyle. He will compete in the Crankworx series beginning with Innsbruck and will continue to produce regular content through his YouTube channel throughout the season.

Ride Concepts is a rider-owned bike footwear company based in Reno, NV. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com.

