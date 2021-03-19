Ride Concepts introduces Hellion Elite shoe

Share Facebook

Ride Concepts has introduced Hellion Elite, the first performance low-top in its line to feature the proprietary Rubber Kinetics | DST 4.0 Max Grip rubber compound.

Recognising that the anatomical foot shapes of men and women are ‘vastly different’, Hellion Elite uses gender-specific lasting (the three-dimensional mould of a foot) to deliver a ‘precise fit and flex for both men and women’. The shape of the last determines the shape of the shoe including factors such as the toe shape, heel width and height and forefoot width.

The Rubber Kinetics | DST 4.0 Max Grip rubber compound with hexagon outsole delivers increased pedal feel and grip. The Hellion Elite also features a new two-panel microfiber synthetic upper that is lightweight, abrasion-resistant and doesn’t soak up water. On the inside, a new antibacterial mesh lining helps to decrease that everyday odour.

The EVA midsole provides additional comfort and shock absorption on the pedal. Finer details such as a gusset to keep the tongue in place while an elastic lace tuck secures your laces. The High Impact Zone Technology insole uses D3O’s impact-absorbing material under the ball of the foot and heel to soak up the trail chatter, transferring less energy to your feet.

Features:

– Rubber Kinetics | DST 4.0 Max Grip Rubber Outsole

– Anti-abrasion toe and heel protection

– Anti-bacterial mesh lining controls odour

– EVA midsole provides support and shock absorption

– D3O High Impact Zone Insole Technology

– Fully gusseted tongue prohibits intake of dirt and debris

– Elastic lace tuck to keep laces secure

– Technical Details

– Weight: 442g (Men’s UK9)

– Colours: Black or Khaki

– Sizes: UK 6-12

– SRP: £129.95

Ride Concepts is distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and are available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com. Retailers interested in becoming a stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the sales team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.

