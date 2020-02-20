Ride to Work Week taking place next month

Share Facebook

Ride to Work Week is taking place from 23rd to 29th March.

Riding all or part of the way to work has benefits that will make riders happier, healthier and wealthier. More people riding to work reduces illness and sick leave, stress and anxiety, the cost of commuting, the cost of public health and congestion and pollution, the Love to Ride website has said.

Take part by registering to online. Love to Ride Local and Love to Ride Business members will be entered into a daily prize draw for every day they log a ride to work within the week.

The ACT will be giving away a bike a day and will be drawing the winner from everyone who logs a ride to work each day. As well as bikes, it will be giving away some gear too. It has two Beryl Laserlights it will be giving away to early-bird registrants (those who register before 16th March) and three more in social media promos.

It is also giving away £3,000 of local bike shop vouchers during Ride to Work Week.