RideLondon cyclists raise £11.5 million for charity last year

Participants in the 2019 Prudential RideLondon events raised £11.5 million for charity, bringing the total raised for good causes to more than £77 million in the first seven years of the cycling festival.

The 2019 total is revealed with less than 48 hours to go for riders to enter the ballot for the 2020 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100, which takes place on 16th August.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “My congratulations go to everyone who helped raise this fantastic sum for charity at the 2019 edition of Prudential RideLondon. Their efforts will help some great causes make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Mike Wells, group chief executive of Prudential, added: “I would like to thank all the riders who took part and helped make this another fantastic year for fund-raising. Prudential RideLondon is the world’s greatest festival of cycling, and to raise more than £77 million in seven years for good causes is an incredible achievement.”

British Olympic champion Dani Rowe, who was raising money for the 2019 Charity of the Year the British Heart Foundation, rode side by side with thousands of cyclists of all ages and abilities in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 sportive. “It was absolutely amazing, riding on such iconic roads, and safe roads, with so many fans out on the road, cheering us. I was just buzzing all the way round.”

Alzheimer’s Society raised more than £450,000, making the charity the most successful fundraisers from the event. Macmillan Cancer Support and Prostate Cancer UK were among the many other charities that raised six-figure sums.

Kiera Ridge, senior events fundraising manager, Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We’ve had another successful year with nearly 550 Alzheimer’s Society riders taking on the challenge and raising over £450,000. Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 is a hugely popular event with our supporters and has been a great vehicle for us to raise huge sums to fund our work, with 2019 being no exception.

“With almost a million people living with the condition, dementia is the biggest health challenge society faces today. We urgently need to find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected. Our team of riders and their generosity have played a huge role in this and we look forward to another successful year in 2020.”