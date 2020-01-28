RideLondon looking for new headline sponsor from 2021

The search is underway for a new headline sponsor from 2021 for RideLondon, the Mayor of London’s flagship cycling event.

After a very successful partnership dating back to the inaugural RideLondon event in 2013, Prudential’s sponsorship contract comes to an end after the 2020 event.

Hugh Brasher, event director for London Marathon Events, said: “As the founding headline sponsor of the Mayor of London’s event, Prudential has played a hugely important part in building RideLondon into the world’s greatest festival of cycling.

“In 2019, RideLondon featured more than 100,000 riders participating in seven different events on closed roads in London and Surrey, including UCI WorldTour men’s and women’s races with more than five hours of live coverage on BBC TV. Over the years, the festival has inspired more than 100,000 new or lapsed riders to take up cycling.

“In addition, it’s now the world’s biggest one-day cycling fundraising event, raising more than £77 million for charity in its first seven years.

“It has been a wonderful seven years and we would like to thank everyone at Prudential for their huge support of RideLondon. There is now a unique opportunity for a new partner to help us in the evolution of this extraordinary event, which can play a key role in shaping the health and well-being of future generations.”

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “RideLondon is one of the highlights of the year, enabling Londoners of all ages and abilities to enjoy riding on some of our city’s most famous streets without traffic.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy – from helping new cyclists build their confidence, to giving experienced riders the opportunity to push themselves and the chance to watch the professionals in action. RideLondon has gone from strength to strength over the past seven years, and like many, I now couldn’t imagine our city without it.”

Jonathan Oliver, Prudential PLC’s group communications director, added: “Prudential has been the proud title partner of RideLondon since its inception in 2013. During that time, the event has evolved to become the world’s greatest festival of cycling and raised huge sums of money for good causes.

“As a company, we’ve taken great pride in supporting the growth of the event. We hope 2020 will be the best year yet and that the event continues to grow bigger and better in future years.”

The eighth edition of Prudential RideLondon takes place on 15th and 16th August 2020.

In August 2019, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Transport for London announced that London Marathon Events had been appointed to deliver RideLondon, the “world’s greatest festival of cycling,” from 2021 to 2030.

The appointment followed a competitive tender process, managed by Transport for London on behalf of the Mayor, to ensure the event can continue to be delivered at no cost to London or the taxpayer.