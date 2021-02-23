RideWrap ‘has people going to shops to measure bikes’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

RideWrap has released a statement saying its staff has been working with shops and brands by appointment to measure bikes.

It is advising shops to be wary of anyone that claims they are from a bike protection brand other than RideWrap, as they may be an imposter, following reports of ‘suspicious imposters’ approaching shops to measure bikes and risk their stock.

RideWrap said its staff contact shops in advance, or receive requests to visit shops to measure bikes. It works together with brands, retailers, distributors and customers to provide the “most complete line of bike protection products and the best customer service possible”.

Last week, BikeBiz was advised by invisiFRAME that a person/s is going into bike shops, claiming to be from the brand and asking to take measurements/dimensions of bikes. Vicky Regan from invisiFRAME said it does not have people visiting shops to take measurements and is urging stores to remain vigilant.

The full statement from RideWrap read:

At RideWrap our purpose is to provide the best frame protection products to the cycling community. In order to do that, we have taken measures to ensure we maintain a leadership position as a provider of the best bike frame protection products.

As our business grows and the demand for bike frame protection grows, we recognise that there are a lot of bike makes and models out there. We also recognise there are deficiencies in the market in regards to availability of bike frame protection kits. To remedy this, our staff work with shops and brands by appointment to measure bikes. Their objective is to measure bikes so we can offer protection kits for those bikes.

Recently, it was brought to our attention that another bike protection brand was made aware of suspicious imposters approaching shops to measure bikes and risk their stock. We advise all shops to be wary of anyone that claims they are from a bike protection brand other than RideWrap. They may be an imposter and they may be putting your stock at risk.

Our staff contact shops in advance, or receive requests to visit shops to measure bikes. We work together with brands, retailers, distributors and customers to provide the most complete line of bike protection products and the best customer service possible.

If you would like to learn more about how to get your bikes measured or you are interested in becoming a RideWrap stockist contact our sales team (sales@ridewrap.ca).

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: