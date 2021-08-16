RideWrap opens UK production facility

Share Facebook

RideWrap has expanded its operations to include production based in the UK.

“We love a good portmanteau as much as the next person,” said a statement. “But, to be honest, Brexit introduced more than a few challenges to doing business in the UK. VAT, duties, slow delivery times, etc. To navigate those challenges and to make life easier for riders in the UK, RideWrap opened up a production facility in the UK.”

What does this mean for UK riders?

• Fast fulfilment and shipping timelines. Next-day delivery in some cases

• Free shipping option. Orders over £95 ship free

• You pay the price you see on the site

• Products produced in the UK by riders in the UK

RideWrap is a rider-owned and operated business founded in Whistler, B.C. “Since the beginning, our objective has been simple: help riders get the most out of their time riding bikes,” the brand said. “RideWrap has combined a background in precision engineering with a love for riding bikes and built a proprietary system that produces industry-leading frame protection components for all bikes and riders.”

