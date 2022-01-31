RideWrap releases dealer software for on-site, on-demand bike protection kits

Share Facebook

RideWrap is launching the Super Cutter software, an on-site, on-demand bike protection kit cutting solution.

It will be for use in bike shops, PPF/tint shops, bike manufacturing facilities, sign shops, mobile bike service businesses, or any place that is looking to offer kit creation and install service to customers.

Super Cutter users gain access to RideWrap’s complete library of tailored, covered, and essential protection kit patterns. Its patterns are designed to suit all types of bicycle frames and forks including mountain bikes, e-bikes, fat bikes, road bikes, gravel bikes, commuters and more.

In tandem with RideWrap Bike Protection Film, it creates a ‘complete solution’ for businesses looking to grow their bicycle frame and fork protection offering.

“Since we started shipping protection kits, we’ve always looked to support LBS and other businesses to grow their offerings and expand their businesses,” said Dan Seguin, co-founder and director of product development.

“Now with the Super Cutter, instead of having to wait for the shipping couriers, businesses are able to get their customers’ bikes dialled in immediately, reducing ‘New Bike Day’ delays. As an added benefit, the number of shipments and resulting shipping carbon footprint is drastically reduced.”

What’s included in the Super Cutter Programme?

Patterns

RideWrap’s design team leverages proprietary technology to deliver the best bike patterns. It’s ‘changed the game’ with its design ethos, and now it’s available on-demand.

A complete library

RideWrap has a dedicated team measuring bikes around the globe every single day creating the most complete and up-to-date library of models.

Less faff

RideWrap’s user interface and system are designed to be simple and efficient. RideWrap tested and developed its programme in conjunction with protective film installers.

Support when you need it

RideWrap has a dedicated team of real people ready to take your call seven days a week. The software is developed in-house, so its team is able to react quickly.

The programme is available to RideWrap dealers. Sign up here. To sign up for a Super Cutter account, go to www.ridewrap.ca/super-cutter.