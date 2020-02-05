Ritte returns to the UK with new steel bike series

Ritte has returned to the UK with a new steel bike series designed by Tom Kellogg.

The bikes are now being imported and distributed in the UK by Hoylie Worldwide and the first batch of the new Satyr and Phantom framesets are now in stock.

“The new Ritte steel series was agonised over through many iterations and refinements to put together a package that’s ultimately a no brainer,” said a statement. “These must be the first bikes you reach for because they are ready for anything.

“They must carve into corners and be light on their feet, but they mustn’t cause agony – even after six hours in the saddle. We engaged with those who truly know and lead by example.

“Tom Kellogg was gracious enough to loan his decades of experience building frames for world championship racers to craft the geometries for these new Rittes – giving riders telepathic confidence in their bikes.

“Every size has custom-drawn Reynolds tubing and the proper rake Enve fork to ensure clairvoyant feel and feedback for every size rider – the closest you can get to custom.”

“My partnership with Ritte reminds me of my work on production bikes with Merlin in the ’80s and ’90s,” said Kellogg. “The Ritte team was eager to combine the best elements of my custom frame design and building experience with some new design elements such as the use of T47 bottom brackets and the desire for completely internal cable routing throughout a steel frame.

“The result is a bike that feels natural and instinctive. The rider will notice the bike less and the feeling it provides more. These are bikes that deliver the pure exhilaration and enjoyment of cycling.”

There are plans to develop a network of select Ritte dealers across the UK and any dealer enquires please contact Martyn Hoyle via email: info@ritte-uk.com.