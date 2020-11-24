road.cc publisher Farrelly Atkinson expands team

Share Facebook

road.cc publisher Farrelly Atkinson (F-At) has announced new appointments to key roles across its websites.

Jack Sexty has been appointed as editor for flagship title road.cc while Rachael Wight, recently nominated for the BikeBiz Woman of the Year Award, is taking over as editor of off.road.cc.

As well as those two internal promotions, F-At has recruited Dan Alexander to edit the road.cc live blog and the road cycling website’s tech team has expanded with the appointment of Anna Marie Hughes as an extra tech editor. The Bath-based publisher is also looking to recruit a new editor for e-bike website ebiketips.

Sexty and Wight take over from Tony Farrelly and Jon Woodhouse, who were both launch editors of their respective titles, road.cc and off.road.cc. Farrelly is staying with the company he co-founded in 2008 to focus solely on a more strategic managerial role across all its sites, while Woodhouse is leaving F-At to take up an industry position with Merida.

“I’m amazed yet truly honoured that the road.cc editor role was offered to me,” said Sexty. “With Tony as editor, road.cc has already become one of the best cycling publications out there in 12 short years, so the main challenge for me will be coming up with ways to improve it further!

“If my colleagues weren’t all so nice and brilliant at what they do then I may have been pretty daunted by becoming the editor of such a successful website with a vastly experienced team… but as it happens I’m just excited to get cracking and am really grateful to have been given the opportunity.”

Wight added: “Working at off.road.cc has been a breath of fresh air in the bike industry, being treated like an equal with my opinions respected and, importantly to me, being able to review kit and bikes as a person, rather than as a female. I have Jon to thank for allowing me to do that.”

Commenting on the appointment of both new editors, Farrelly said: “Jack and Rachael have impressed everyone at F-At with their ability, professionalism and attitude and it’s been clear to all of us for some time that both were destined for the top jobs on their respective sites. While losing someone of Jon’s calibre is always a blow, we were incredibly lucky that Rachael was the first person Jon recruited post-launch – she’s been integral to off.road.cc’s success ever since. I’m sure both she and Jack will take their sites on to new heights in the coming months and years.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, but it’s a tribute to all the people working at F-At that we’ve come through in a position where we are able to expand the business – we will soon be recruiting an editor for ebiketips, our e-bike site (but you guessed that) and further expanding our video team.”

